$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $423.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.75. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

