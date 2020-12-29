$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth $330,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. 8,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,804. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

