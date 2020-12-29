$10.63 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $10.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Veru reported sales of $10.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $43.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $49.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.74 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $109.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,816. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $603.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

