11,543 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,504 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

VMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.