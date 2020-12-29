12,900 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4,949.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,732 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $119,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $393,150 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

