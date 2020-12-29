$146.00 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $146.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $146.20 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $146.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $585.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.55 million, with estimates ranging from $557.10 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. 14,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

