1inch (1INCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.14 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, 1inch has traded flat against the US dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $66.14 million and approximately $136.50 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00188870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00588589 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00313310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00052925 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.