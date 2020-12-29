$2.02 EPS Expected for Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Park National Co. (NASDAQ:PRK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.27. Park National posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park National.

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $109.78.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

