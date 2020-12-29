-$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.72). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.29. 6,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

