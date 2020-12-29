$2.35 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.44. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

