$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $2.79. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.70 to $17.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.96 to $18.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.55.

UNH traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,579 shares of company stock valued at $36,632,283. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.