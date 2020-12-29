$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) to post sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $2.80 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $78.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.20 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $179.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,419 shares of company stock worth $2,466,270 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 418.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Comments


