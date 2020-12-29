$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $457.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

