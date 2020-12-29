$216.60 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $216.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.40 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $212.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $989.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.49 million to $992.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 374,615 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 705,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.13. 11,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,639. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

