23,900 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Andersons by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Andersons by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Andersons by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Andersons by 584.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

