$28.25 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) to post sales of $28.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.68 million and the highest is $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $22.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $108.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.43 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

NASDAQ:PLYM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. 3,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,989. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

