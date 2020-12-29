$291.70 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $291.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.40 million and the highest is $296.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $302.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 351,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,691. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after buying an additional 407,702 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

