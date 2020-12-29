33,935 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $127,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SIG opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

