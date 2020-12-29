$436.13 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post $436.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $451.36 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $385.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after purchasing an additional 353,091 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 258,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 111,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.07.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

