47,387 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

