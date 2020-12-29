51,000 Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

