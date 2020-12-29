$525.63 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $525.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $470.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 663.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

