$65.86 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $65.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.31 million to $258.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $246.30 million, with estimates ranging from $242.70 million to $249.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBNK. DA Davidson downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 17.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 139.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $649.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.