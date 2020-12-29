$72.49 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce sales of $72.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $79.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $81.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $286.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $293.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $293.38 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $324.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 106.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

