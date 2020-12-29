$740.26 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $740.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.18 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $745.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 25,134,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,606,604. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 323,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.