$748.76 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $748.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.91 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $696.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 730,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,742. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

