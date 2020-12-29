$786.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to report sales of $786.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $789.90 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $655.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $903,660.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,238 shares of company stock worth $29,261,613 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

