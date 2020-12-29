$8.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the highest is $8.98 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $35.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.79 billion to $36.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.22 billion to $37.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.26.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Chubb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,249,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.10. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

