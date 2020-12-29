AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut AAON from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AAON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AAON by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

