Aavegotchi Achieves Market Cap of $10.75 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00290889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.02138229 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 25,319,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,319,770 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

