Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $23.58 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00290889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.02138229 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 25,319,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,319,770 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

