AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $24.70. 3,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Science in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

