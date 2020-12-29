Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.12

Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 936002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market cap of C$13.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1.07.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

