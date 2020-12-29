Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (ADN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE: ADN):

12/18/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/10/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/9/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “undeperform” rating.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58. Acadian Timber Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

