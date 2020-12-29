Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (ADN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE: ADN):
- 12/18/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.
- 12/10/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 12/9/2020 – Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “undeperform” rating.
Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58. Acadian Timber Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.
Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Corp (ADNTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber Corp (ADNTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.