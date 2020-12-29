Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Plans Dividend of $0.87

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8709 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACAZF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

