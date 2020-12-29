Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

ACST has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis cut Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Acasti Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.43.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.40. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

