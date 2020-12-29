ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.27 Million

Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report sales of $39.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the highest is $40.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $150.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $208.76 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $223.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,518 shares of company stock worth $11,916,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $1,584,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,095,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $113.87.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

