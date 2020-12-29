Actinium Hits One Day Volume of $98,246.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $193,753.37 and approximately $98,246.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,223,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.