Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) Stock Price Down 3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 687,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 390,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The firm provides its service through Iomab-B, which is studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.