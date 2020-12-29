Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.22.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

