Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.22.
A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
