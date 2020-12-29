Aergo Market Cap Achieves $10.17 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. Aergo has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00590426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00313995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053020 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

