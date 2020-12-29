AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

