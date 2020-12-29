Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

