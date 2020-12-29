AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 2,375,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,064,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at $341,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 329,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

