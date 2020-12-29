Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

