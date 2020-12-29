Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by 34.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.60 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average of $279.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

