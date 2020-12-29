Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AIRG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 1,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,929. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

