Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $53.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.07.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

