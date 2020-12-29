Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.00

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 26011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.47.

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG.L) Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

