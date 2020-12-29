Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Pamela Stephenson Sells 460 Shares

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $17,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALBO stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 333,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

